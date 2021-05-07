Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Over 125 lakh MT wheat procured in Punjab so far
chandigarh news

Over 125 lakh MT wheat procured in Punjab so far

An amount of ₹21,472 crore has been paid to the farmers so far, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Friday.
PTI | , Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 03:58 PM IST
A few days ago, Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu had said the state government is expecting a total arrival of 130 lakh tonne of crop. (HT File)

Over 125 lakh metric tonne wheat has been procured in Punjab so far in the ongoing rabi marketing season.

An amount of 21,472 crore has been paid to the farmers so far, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Friday.

“I am happy to share that despite the challenge of #Covid-19, we have procured more than 125 Lakh MT wheat till date and paid 21,472 crore to our farmers,” Singh said in a tweet.

He further said, “Our procurement agencies are working hard to ensure timely lifting and payment.”

A few days ago, Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu had said the state government is expecting a total arrival of 130 lakh tonne of crop.

Earlier, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had extended the cash credit limit (CCL) for Punjab for the ongoing wheat procurement season. The RBI had extended the CCL of 2,953.46 crore till the end of May.

With this, the sanctioned limit of 21,658.73 crore had been enhanced to 24,612.19 crore, a state government statement had said here earlier.

Over 125 lakh metric tonne wheat has been procured in Punjab so far in the ongoing rabi marketing season.

An amount of 21,472 crore has been paid to the farmers so far, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Friday.

“I am happy to share that despite the challenge of #Covid-19, we have procured more than 125 Lakh MT wheat till date and paid 21,472 crore to our farmers,” Singh said in a tweet.

He further said, “Our procurement agencies are working hard to ensure timely lifting and payment.”

A few days ago, Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu had said the state government is expecting a total arrival of 130 lakh tonne of crop.

Earlier, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had extended the cash credit limit (CCL) for Punjab for the ongoing wheat procurement season. The RBI had extended the CCL of 2,953.46 crore till the end of May.

With this, the sanctioned limit of 21,658.73 crore had been enhanced to 24,612.19 crore, a state government statement had said here earlier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wheat purchase target punjab wheat procurement
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP