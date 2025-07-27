Over 15 sets of identical twins spark confusion during exam

A curious case of déjà vu unfolded during the common eligibility test (CET) for Group C posts in Haryana on Saturday, when exam staff were left scratching their heads over admit cards featuring identical photographs—and no, it wasn’t a printing error. Twins Gunjan and Muskan from Jind. (HT Photo)

It turned out that more than 15 pairs of twins had registered for the test across various districts, creating some comic confusion and serious checking at the exam centres.

In Sirsa, twin brothers Ram and Laxman from Fatehabad caused a stir when the exam superintendent noticed two admit cards with identical faces. The two were questioned and, after proving they were indeed twin siblings, allowed to take the exam.

Meanwhile in Jind, officials were taken aback when Sandeep Chahal from Hisar looked uncannily like another candidate, Hardeep. A quick round of verification confirmed that they, too, were twins. “We’ve thoroughly scanned each candidate to ensure no one was impersonating,” assured Jind additional deputy commissioner Vivek Arya.

Things got even more entertaining in Charkhi Dadri, where five candidates with the same name, date of birth, and parents’ names were flagged. SP Arsh Verma said they were all questioned after the exam as a precaution to prevent any foul play. The explanation? Yet another case of multiples.

Officials said similar twin sightings occurred in other districts too, and after brief inquiries, all were allowed to appear for the test.

To support candidates, the state government provided free bus services for aspirants and their accompanying family members. Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) chairman Himmat Singh also toured exam centres in Nuh, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Rohtak. He reported that candidates seemed satisfied with the arrangements.

22-year-old twin sisters Gunjan and Muskan, both natives of Jind district, arrived for exam with their father and brother.

Both the aspirants had to appear at separate centres during different shifts, but the authorities ran into confusion due to their identical faces and personal details.

Their father Virender said that Muskan appeared in the morning shift and after it concluded, she was taken to police lines for enquiry.

The man further said that later when Gunjan came out of exam centre from evening shift, she was also asked to accompany cops to lines for questioning.

Sources said that the authorities swung into action after HSSC authorities alerted suspicion during their biometric that showed identical faces, same date of birth and parents names.

SP Ganga Ram Punia said that they were let go after verification.