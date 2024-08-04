Over 190 roads closed in Himachal, Met predicts heavy rain till August 7

Over 191 roads were closed in Himachal Pradesh following continuous rainfall. The local weather office issued a ‘yellow’ alert of heavy rains till August 7. Of the 191 roads closed for vehicular traffic in the state, 79 are in Mandi, 38 in Kullu, 35 in Chamba and 30 in Shimla, five in Kangra and two each in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts, according to the data released by the state emergency operation centre on Saturday. Search and rescue operation underway after the cloudburst in Rajvan village, Padhar in Mandi on Saturday. (ANI)

So far, 294 transformers and 120 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state, the centre said.

The Himachal Roads Transport Corporation (HRTC) has suspended bus services on 82 out of the total 3,612 routes, managing director, HRTC, Rohan Chand Thakur said on Friday.

Moderate to heavy showers continued to lash parts of the state, with Jogindernagar receiving the highest rainfall of 85 mm since Friday evening followed by Gohar (80 mm), Shilaroo (76.4 mm), Poanta Sahib (67.2), Palampur (57.2 mm) Dharamshala (55.6 mm) and Chopal (52 mm).