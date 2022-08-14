Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Over 2,600 cases resolved at Lok Adalat in Ferozepur

Published on Aug 14, 2022 03:09 AM IST
14 benches in the judicial courts of Ferozepur, three benches in Zira and two benches at Guru Har Sahai were constituted apart from one bench of permanent Lok Adalat, one bench of consumer forum Ferozepur and three benches of revenue courts for maximum disposal of cases amicably.
In this Lok Adalat, although many cases have been disposed of, a few are to be mentioned concisely as success stories, he added. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

More than 2600 cases involving an amount of 47.33 crore and 303 cases at pre-litigative stage involving 2.12 crore were resolved amicably in the National Lok Adalat held here on Saturday. District and sessions judge-cum-chairman district legal services authority of Ferozepur, Virinder Aggarwal said 14 benches in the judicial courts of Ferozepur, three benches in Zira and two benches at Guru Har Sahai were constituted apart from one bench of permanent Lok Adalat, one bench of consumer forum Ferozepur and three benches of revenue courts for maximum disposal of cases amicably.

In the revenue court, a total 1,079 cases were taken up and 157 cases were disposed of. In the consumer court, 8 cases were decided out of total 47 listed cases, he said. In this Lok Adalat, although many cases have been disposed of, a few are to be mentioned concisely as success stories, he added.

