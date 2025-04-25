Menu Explore
Over 2,600 smuggled liquor bottles seized in Zirakpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 25, 2025 10:10 AM IST

The seizure was made by a Mohali excise team, in association with the police, that intercepted the vehicle carrying 220 boxes which were reportedly being transported into Punjab; Excise officials said each of the liquor boxes had a label that read — for sale in Chandigarh

As many as 2,640 bottles of liquor, reportedly meant for sale in Chandigarh, were seized from a vehicle in Zirakpur on Wednesday night, officials said. The seizure was made by a Mohali excise team, in association with the police, that intercepted the vehicle carrying 220 boxes which were reportedly being transported into Punjab.

According to officials, some spots in Sector 86 where liquor was being served illegally also faced action as the outlets indulging in such activities were warned. (HT Photo)
According to officials, some spots in Sector 86 where liquor was being served illegally also faced action as the outlets indulging in such activities were warned.

Excise officials said each of the liquor boxes had a label that read — for sale in Chandigarh. The driver has been arrested and an FIR has been registered at the Zirakpur police station, officials said, adding that seven cases had been filed in Mohali district in the first 24 days of the new financial year as such recoveries were made from Sohana, Phase 1, Nayagaon and Sector 86.

According to officials, some spots in Sector 86 where liquor was being served illegally also faced action as the outlets indulging in such activities were warned.

Assistant commissioner (excise), Ropar range, Ashok Chalhotra highlighted that special teams were deployed to monitor high-risk areas and conduct surprise raids. He added that checking of vehicles had been increased and liquor licensees were warned to strictly follow the conditions of their permits.

