Over 2,700 cases disposed of at National Lok Adalat in Chandigarh

As many as 2,792 cases and 1,630 traffic challans were disposed of at the National Lok Adalat, organised by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Chandigarh, under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) and the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA). A fine of ₹ 1.6 lakh was realised against a total of 1,630 traffic challans. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As many as 15 benches, headed by serving judicial officers, settled a total of 2,229 cheque bounce cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act involving an amount of ₹1.6 crore.

A total of ₹9.8 crore were awarded as compensation by disposing of 70 motor accident claim cases. Apart from these, 38 matrimonial/family disputes, 120 civil suits and rent cases involving an amount of ₹32 lakh, 76 executions ( ₹4.12 crore), eight criminal revision petitions ( ₹1,07,000), 29 criminal miscellaneous, 30 civil miscellaneous, arbitration cases, five civil/rent appeal, 19 cases of 125 CrPC, 19 cases of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 62 untraced cases, 33 criminal appeals, 18 cases of ROC/Shop Act and 10 Guardian and Ward Act Cases were also disposed of.

Besides, fine of ₹1.6 lakh was realised against a total of 1,630 traffic challans.

In addition to above, 667 pre-litigative cases involving an amount of ₹80 lakh were settled by the Permanent Lok Adalat (PUS), four labour dispute cases ( ₹11 lakh) by the labour court, 64 cases by the State and District Consumer Commissions, and 189 cases by DRT-III, Chandigarh.

Also, a husband-wife duo, living separately for the past one year, agreed to live together again with the intervention of judges and counsellors at National Lok Adalat.

12,488 cases settled in Mohali

In Mohali, a total of 12,488 cases were settled by 17 benches at the Judicial Courts Complex.

Surabhi Prashar, secretary, DLSA, Mohali, informed that for the successful organisation of this National Lok Adalat, Atul Kasana, district and sessions judge, had called various meetings of judicial officers, and officials of other departments, banks and insurance companies to sensitise them about the National Lok Adalat.

They were also motivated and instructed to identify the maximum number of cases that could be taken up and to make maximum efforts for disposal of the same.

​ She further said in this National Lok Adalat, 16,229 cases were taken up out of which 12,488 cases were disposed of by virtue of compromise and awards of an amount of ₹1,88,77,33,432 were passed by the different Lok Adalat benches.