‘Over 2 lakh people will be affected if 3-km ESZ proposal approved’

Even though the forest and wildlife conservation department of the Punjab government submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court, stating its intent to revisit its earlier proposal of designating a 3-km eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, it has now sent the same old proposal to the cabinet for approval. Residents claimed that the state forest department, without consulting officials from housing, urban development, and local government, unilaterally proceeded with its old proposal.

The notification aims to declare the ESZ for sanctuary, adjacent to the Nayagaon municipal council, subject to the cabinet’s approval. Strong resentment prevails among the residents of Kansal, Nada, Nayagaon, and Karoran villages after the state government’s move.

Legal buildings may face demolition: Joshi

Vineet Joshi, chairman of Nayagaon Ghar Bachao Manch, expressed concerns that if the proposed notification is approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann, more than two lakh poor and lower-middle-class residents of Nayagaon, Kansal, Karoran, and Nada under the Nayagaon municipal council, in Mohali district, will face numerous challenges. He warned that houses, shops, hospitals, religious places, and hotels built lawfully may also face the risk of demolition.

Joshi also highlighted the violation of court directives. The Supreme Court had instructed the Punjab government to address the objections raised by Nayagaon residents and resolve them as per the law. A high-level committee, comprising cabinet ministers Lal Chand Kataruchak, Ravjot Singh, and Hardeep Singh Mundian, conducted a public hearing on December 4, where over 100 objections were submitted by residents, councillors, and organisations. However, no subsequent meetings were held to deliberate on these objections, as mandated by the court.

Govt proceeded without consulting, claim residents

Residents claimed that the state forest department, without consulting officials from housing, urban development, and local government, unilaterally proceeded with its old proposal. This move bypassed the public hearing outcomes and ignored suggestions and objections submitted during the process.

In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court on December 11, the government requested three months to draft a revised proposal, which the court granted. During the hearing, the government informed the court that a public hearing held on December 4 had received 81 representations from the public and resident welfare associations, most of which recommended reducing the ESZ to 100 metres or less. The government assured the court that it would finalise the revised proposal after considering the comments and suggestions, get it approved by the council of ministers, and submit it to the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

100 objections raised at Dec 4 public hearing

Earlier, on November 20, 2024, the Supreme Court had directed the Punjab government to address the concerns of Nayagaon residents and plot holders before making a final decision on the ESZ proposal. In compliance with this order, the public redressal committee held a public hearing on December 4 at Punjab Bhawan, Sector 3, Chandigarh, where more than 100 residents voiced their opposition to the proposed 3-km ESZ.

The residents of Kansal, Nada, Nayagaon, and Karoran villages strongly opposed the forest department’s proposal, citing fears that it would lead to the demolition of numerous structures, including houses, shops, hospitals, religious places, and hotels, severely impacting their livelihoods and lives.