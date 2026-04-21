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Over 2 lakh school students in Ludhiana yet to finish biometric update

Around 1.22 lakh children in the 5–7 age group are pending MBU-1, while over 1.04 lakh adolescents in the 15–17 age group are yet to complete MBU-2

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 03:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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With Aadhaar becoming central to access a wide range of services, authorities in Ludhiana have urged parents and guardians to ensure timely completion of the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) for children.

Biometric upgradation process for Aadhaar card. (Narinder Nanu/AFP)

The update is crucial for two age groups — 5 to 7 years (MBU-1) and 15 to 17 years (MBU-2) — as children’s biometric details change significantly with growth.

Data from the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) highlights the scale of the issue in Ludhiana.

Out of over 9.15 lakh students in the district, a significant number have not yet completed their updates. Around 1.22 lakh children in the 5–7 age group are pending MBU-1, while over 1.04 lakh adolescents in the 15–17 age group are yet to complete MBU-2. Experts stress that timely updates will ensure an uninterrupted access to services, smooth participation in examinations and admissions, continued eligibility for scholarships and hassle-free banking transactions.

Officials said that fingerprints, iris scans and facial features evolve over time, making it necessary to update aadhaar records at prescribed stages to maintain accuracy and ensure smooth authentication. Delay in completing this process may lead to authentication failures, which could affect access to essential services.

Parents are advised to carry the child’s Aadhaar number and necessary documents while visiting these centres.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Over 2 lakh school students in Ludhiana yet to finish biometric update
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Over 2 lakh school students in Ludhiana yet to finish biometric update
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