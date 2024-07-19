Over 2k NDPS cases registered in 14 months in Haryana: Chief secretary

About 2,405 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered by the law enforcement agencies in Haryana from January 2023 to March 2024, resulting in the arrest of 3,562 individuals. About 2,405 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered by the law enforcement agencies in Haryana from January 2023 to March 2024, resulting in the arrest of 3,562 individuals. This was stated by the chief secretary, TVSN Prasad in a Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday. (HT File)

This was stated by the chief secretary, TVSN Prasad in a Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday. He said that 24 preventive detention orders were issued under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances Act and property worth ₹9.59 crore was seized.

The anti-drug campaign was also conducted in 10 vulnerable districts, and 35 narco-dog checks were carried out at inter-state and inter-district borders to curb drug trafficking, he said. He said that 96 awareness activities were conducted across 91 villages and 27 wards from January 2023 to March 2024. To strengthen de-addiction efforts in prisons, de-addiction centres have been established in 15 jails. Significant steps have been taken in combating addiction at the grassroots level through Prahari initiative. At the village and ward levels, 7,523 addicts have been identified and encouraged to seek de-addiction. The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, dedicated to addressing substance abuse issues, has provided professional help to 550 individuals, supporting them in their journey towards a drug-free life, he said.