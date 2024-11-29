Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Over 3k NDPS cases registered in Haryana this year

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 29, 2024 07:24 AM IST

During the state-level meeting, the HSNCB informed the chief secretary that the intensified crackdown has also resulted in a higher conviction rate with 428 individuals convicted this year. The notable drug seizures included 27 kg of heroin, 265 kg of charas, 8,520 kg of ganja, and over 10 lakh pharmaceutical drugs.

The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) on Thursday informed chief secretary Vivek Joshi that 3,005 cases under the NDPS Act have been registered this year so far leading to the arrest of 4,523 individuals, including 819 accused of handling commercial quantities of drugs.

Over 3k NDPS cases registered in Haryana this year
Over 3k NDPS cases registered in Haryana this year

During the state-level meeting, the HSNCB informed the chief secretary that the intensified crackdown has also resulted in a higher conviction rate with 428 individuals convicted this year. The notable drug seizures included 27 kg of heroin, 265 kg of charas, 8,520 kg of ganja, and over 10 lakh pharmaceutical drugs.

“Joshi highlighted the need for a comprehensive approach that combines enforcement, awareness, and rehabilitation to address the growing challenge of drug abuse and trafficking in Haryana,” an official spokesperson said.

The chief secretary called for the launch of a fortnight-long campaign in line with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s vision of a “Nasha-Mukt Haryana” (drug-free Haryana).

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On