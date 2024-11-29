The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) on Thursday informed chief secretary Vivek Joshi that 3,005 cases under the NDPS Act have been registered this year so far leading to the arrest of 4,523 individuals, including 819 accused of handling commercial quantities of drugs. Over 3k NDPS cases registered in Haryana this year

During the state-level meeting, the HSNCB informed the chief secretary that the intensified crackdown has also resulted in a higher conviction rate with 428 individuals convicted this year. The notable drug seizures included 27 kg of heroin, 265 kg of charas, 8,520 kg of ganja, and over 10 lakh pharmaceutical drugs.

“Joshi highlighted the need for a comprehensive approach that combines enforcement, awareness, and rehabilitation to address the growing challenge of drug abuse and trafficking in Haryana,” an official spokesperson said.

The chief secretary called for the launch of a fortnight-long campaign in line with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s vision of a “Nasha-Mukt Haryana” (drug-free Haryana).