Over 47,000 people in 45-59 age group get the jab in Haryana

Over 47,000 people in the age group of 45-59 (with and without co-morbidities) in Haryana were inoculated with Covid vaccine on Thursday.

The vaccination drive went off smoothly despite the fact that beneficiaries had to go for on-the-spot registration on Co-win portal.

As per health department statistics for vaccination of above 45 individuals, Rewari with 8,750 inoculations led the way, followed by Gurugram with 7,185, Faridabad 7,076 and Karnal 4,611.

About 1.10 lakh people, including around 35,000 people above the age of 60, were administered the vaccine on Thursday. The total number of persons who have been inoculated so far is 17.01 lakh.

In Rohtak, Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra and his wife Neelam Batra received the vaccine jab at PGIMS.

A 47-year-old labourer Rameshwar, who received the first dose of the vaccine at Sonepat civil hospital, said, “There was less rush when I got the jab. Government should provide vaccine shots to children as well so that we can move freely.”

Vaccination at Ambala took place at nearly 160 centres in district. Krishan Kumar, 55, of Manav Vihar, said the vaccination process was smooth.

Panchkula district immunisation officer Meenu Sasan said 3,033 persons were given the vaccine on April 1, of which, 1,508 were over 45 years of age.

Paramjit Kaur, 53, chief manager at the Haryana Seeds Development Corporation, said that they were directed by senior officials to get vaccinated. “We approached the health authorities and they vaccinated over 25 employees of our department,” she said.

FIGURES AS ON APRIL 1

Total vaccination: 17.01 lakh persons

First dose administered to 1.87 lakh healthcare workers against targeted 2.55 lakh; over 1.13 lakh get second dose

First dose administered to 1.12 lakh frontline workers against targeted 1.59 lakh; 40,743 administered second dose

About 12.26 lakh people above 60 and citizens above 45 with or without co-morbidities inoculated