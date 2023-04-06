Student-built single seater all-terrain vehicles take centre stage at Chitkara University

The third phase of the 16th edition of Baja SaeIndia commenced at Chitkara University, Baddi, on Wednesday. Students showcasing a single seater all-terrain vehicle at Baja SaeIndia at Chitkara University. (HT Photo)

Over 180 teams from 23 states across the country participated in the first two phases of the competition, conducted virtually. For the upcoming physical round, more than 70 teams have registered under the e-Baja category, wherein the teams shall compete in various dynamic events with their student-built single seater all-terrain vehicle powered by an all-electric powertrain.

This third and final phase of the competition is being conducted at the varsity’s Baddi campus and will continue till April 8.

Focussing on the theme of “Refuel, Recharge, Reinvent”, the third phase is a unique challenge where the limits of the student-fabricated vehicles are put to the test to physically validate their designs, which were assessed virtually over the first two phases 2 of the competition, conducted in the months of September and December 2022 respectively.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited general manager (brand) retail Deepak Jain, and event convener said, “Bharat Petroleum has been collaborating with communities by providing support for various projects related to education, skill development, community development, capacity building, and employee volunteering.”

“Participating in such an event is a great opportunity for BPCL to inspire and motivate young engineers,” he added,

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara said, “At Chitkara University, we have a strong commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and building a skilled society by collaborating with academia and industry.”