Over 80 taken ill after Sangrur wedding feast

Over 80 people fell ill with gastroenteritis symptoms after attending a wedding in the Moonak area of Sangrur district, a senior official said on Wednesday. Sangrur civil surgeon Dr Amarjit Kaur said the patients began reaching the local health facility early Tuesday morning. “Guests who attended the wedding experienced diarrhoea, stomach pain, vomiting and fever,” she said.

Patients being treated at Moonak sub-divisional hospital. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We received more than 80 patients at the Moonak sub-divisional hospital. Six were referred to the Sangrur civil hospital and four, including a child, to Patiala. A few were discharged on Wednesday. Sixty-two are still hospitalised,” she said.

The civil surgeon said health officials took samples to identify the source of the contamination. “Food samples have been taken from the wedding venue as well as the local shop from where the ingredients were purchased,” she said.

Cabinet minister Barinder Kumar Goyal met the patients at the Moonak hospital. He directed the civil surgeon, SDM and others to ensure round-the-clock monitoring. “The patients are out of danger. Doctors from Kohrian, Sangrur, Bhawanigarh and Lehragaga are treating the patients. A specialised team from Patiala is also reaching the hospital,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Moonak deputy superintendent of police Rajesh Sanehi said none of the patients filed a complaint. SHO Gurmeet Singh said necessary action would be taken once the contamination source is identified. Singh said the wedding was organised at a local dharamshala. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moonak deputy superintendent of police Rajesh Sanehi said none of the patients filed a complaint. SHO Gurmeet Singh said necessary action would be taken once the contamination source is identified. Singh said the wedding was organised at a local dharamshala. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Local residents expressed anger over the incident. They also alleged that the facilities at the Moonak hospital were not up to the mark. Maghu Singh, a local resident, said local vendors should be questioned for selling contaminated food. “The washrooms at the Moonak hospital were locked. Cleanliness was another issue,” he added.