Overseas education fair: Parents eye global exposure for their wards

Ludhiana Over 150 Students hailing from different backgrounds ranging from farming to business, along with their parents attended the overseas education fair held at Delhi Public School (DPS) in Khanna on Saturday. Several parents belonging to far-flung villages and small towns in the region said that apart from providing a quality education they want their children to have global exposure.

As many as five foreign universities including Huron University College and Western University from Canada, Monash University and The University of Newcastle from Australia, and The University of St Andrews from the United Kingdom participated in the fair.

Harjinder Singh Bath, of Manki village near Khanna said that in order to settle abroad, a lot of parents are forcing their children to choose options which will just make it easy for them to get permanent resident status while ignoring the quality education and overall development of their wards.

He said, “I want my son to pursue an education which will help him carve a successful career in any part of the world.”

Speaking about his interaction with other parents, Bath said “After completing schooling, it is very crucial for a student to focus on an area of his/her interest and choose further education accordingly, but both parents and students are ignoring this important aspect while weighing their options.”

Along with parents, a number of students from different schools also participated in the fair. Amleen Kaur, who is a resident of Isru village and is studying in class 11th said, “I wish to go to Canada to pursue bachelors in economics and want to return to India to take up a professional role.”

She said that several amongst her seniors who have moved to Canada have suggested her to pursue studies relevant to her education. “I am working on building my profile and will apply for the best universities in the coming year,” she added.

Ashok Kumar, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh, runs a retail shop and speaking about his son said, “My son scored over 95 per cent in class 11th and aims to go beyond 96 per cent, I want him to choose a university where he can nurture his talent.”

DS Bains, chairperson of DPS Khanna said, “We want students to understand the importance of education in realising their dreams and building a prosperous future for themselves.”