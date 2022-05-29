Overspeeding SUV leaves man dead, woman critically injured in Ludhiana
An overspeeding SUV, bearing a Punjab police sticker, crushed a man to death and left his wife critically injured near Nehru Rose Garden here on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Sarbjit Singh, 35, while his wife Sarbjit Kaur, 32, is stated to be critical. She has been rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, police said.
The incident occurred when the victims were heading towards DMC on their scooter. When they reached near Hathi Complex, the overspeeding Mahindra Scorpio SUV coming from another side hit their scooter after crossing a divider.
According to onlookers, the SUV driver was speeding and was continuously blowing the horn. The driver lost control over the vehicle and crossed the divider.
After the mishap, the locals nabbed the SUV driver and handed him over to the police.
Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.
Team Rampage takes lead on Day 2 Open Bridge Championship
Teams Rampage and NCR Blue on Saturday bagged the first and second positions respectively in the team event of the 11th Open Bridge Championship, being organised by the Punjab Bridge Association at Hotel Mount View. Playing on Day 2 of the event, during the Swiss round of game, team Rampage took the lead with 95.43 victory points. NCR Blue, meanwhile, was placed second with 92.56 points. Steel Strip's Team-1 was placed third with 89.54 points.
Mohali MC launches drive clean major city roads
The municipal corporation launched a week-long cleanliness drive. The drive, which commenced on Friday, will focus on cleaning some of the city's main roads including Old Amartax to Diplast Chowk to Sector 48 to IISER, Franco Chowk, YPS Chowk to Kumbhra, IISER to Bawa White House, Sector 66-67 dividing road, entry road from Chandigarh to Diplast, PTL to Amartax Lights, Phase 9 Stadium road and the ones in Phase 10 and 11.
Ludhiana double murder: Fourth accused held, jewellery recovered
Ludhiana Police on Saturday arrested the fourth accused involved in the double murder of retired air force official Bhupinder Singh and his wife principal of a private school, Sushpinder Kaur. The couple was murdered at their house at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Jamalpur area of Ludhiana on May 25. The accused has been identified as Sunil Masih of Bhamian Khurd.
Journalists’ mental health in focus at Facebook and Fortis’ training session
Facebook, in association with Fortis Healthcare, on Saturday organised a training session on the mental health of journalists focusing on ways to manage one's mental health and help fellow colleagues and friends who may be undergoing mental stress. The session opened with an address by Ramya Venugopal of Meta's news media partnership and strategic partner development Trushar Barot. The main session, which lasted for two hours, was conducted by psychiatrist and TEDx speaker Samir Parikh.
4 arrested for supplying spurious liquor in Fatehgarh Sahib
The Punjab excise department along with the local police has busted an organised module of liquor smugglers involved in supplying and filling cheap smuggled alcohol into empty bottles of expensive foreign liquor brands and has arrested four persons in connection with the crime, the excise officials said on Saturday. Four members of the gang, including one of the accused Kundan Visht of Chandigarh, Harshwardan Parshad of Ambala, Pradeep Singh of Narayangarh in Haryana and Jasmin Kaur of Sangrur were arrested.
