Owner of UP printing press held in Himachal constable recruitment paper leak case
Himachal Pradesh Police has arrested the owner of a printing press located in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a constable recruitment paper leak case in the state.
A resident of Vaishali in UP’s Ghaziabad, Sailendra Vikram Singh, was arrested on Wednesday by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state police, a press note issued on Thursday said. Sailendra Vikram Singh is the owner of Immense Solutions Private Limited at the Sahibabad industrial area in Gaziabad from where the paper for recruitment of police constables was published in March.
The paper held on March 27 was cancelled by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on May 6.
The accused was produced on Thursday in the court of the Shimla chief judicial magistrate, which remanded him into 14-day judicial custody.
The SIT seized 12 mobile phones, one pen drive, 10 hard disc, three memory cards of CCTV cameras and other documents during the search of the printed press, it added.
The mobile phones and other electronic material have been sent to a state forensic science laboratory at Junga for analysis, the press note said.
The call detailed record (CDR) of the seized mobile phones is also being analysed, it added.
Besides, the bank accounts of the printing press owner are also being examined. Earlier on May 31, the SIT had arrested an employee of the printing press, Sudhir Yadav.
Himachal Congress seeks disqualification of two independent MLAs who joined BJP
Almost a month-and-a-half after two independent legislators joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, opposition Congress submitted a petition to the Vidhan Sabha speaker seeking their disqualification from the house. Businessmen-turned-politicians Parkash Rana, the MLA of Jogindernagar, and Hoshiyar Singh of Dehra joined the BJP on June 8 in presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and party chief Suresh Kashyap. Hoshyar Singh was born in Mumbai in 1966. He gained popularity through his philanthropic works.
Police use water cannons on protesting Punjab Cong leaders
Chandigarh : The Punjab Congress on Thursday staged a protest against the alleged “implication” of party president Sonia Gandhi in a false case by the BJP government at the Centre and her questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. The demonstration was led by Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa.
Sikhs protest school’s order over turban, kirpan in Bareilly
Bareilly : Members of the Sikh community on Thursday protested a school management's alleged order asking students not to wear a turban or carry “kirpan” (a ceremonial dagger). They alleged that children were told to quit the school on failing to follow the order. The protesters reached St Francis School in Bareilly on Thursday morning and sought the removal of its principal. City magistrate Rajiv Kumar Pandey rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters.
Mann blames Akali, Cong govts of patronising gangsters, drug peddlers
Chandigarh : A day after the state police shot dead two gangsters wanted in the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that Punjab will be soon free from gangsters and drug peddlers. Complimenting the Punjab Police and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) for successfully accomplishing the operation, Mann said his government will not let anyone to disturb peace in the state.
Muktsar police to question Bishnoi in 2020 murder case
The Muktsar police on Thursday got seven-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the “mastermind” in the Sidhu Moose Wala killing, in a murder case of Ranjit Singh, alias Rana Sidhu, who was shot dead by four armed attackers at Aulakh village on the Muktsar-Malout highway on October 22, 2020. He was produced in a Hoshiarpur court amid tight security. After securing Bishnoi's transit remand, police brought him to Muktsar.
