Owners of two Chandigarh clubs booked for violating 12am deadline

Police have booked two club owners for violating the 12am closure deadline.

Parerit, the owner, and Shashi Kumar, the cashier of Boulevard Club, Sector 26, were booked after the club was found open beyond the permissible time limit on September 18.

The same night, Sukh Lal Soni and Subhash Narang, the CEO and owner of The Jungle Bar, Kalagram, Manimajra, respectively, were booked for the same violation.

Separate cases under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code were registered at the Sector-26 and Mauli Jagran police stations.

Spa found serving hookah, owner booked

Another FIR was lodged at the Industrial Area police station against Naveen Kansal, the owner of Sunshine Spa at Centra Mall, Industrial Area, for serving hookah to customers, despite a ban, on September 19.