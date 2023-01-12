PAC objects cutting of trees in Ludhiana’s Sarabha Nagar

Members of the city-based civil society group, Public Action Committee (PAC), have raised objection over the reckless pruning of trees in Sarabha Nagar. In a complaint lodged to the municipal corporation, PAC members said over 50 trees were axed in the name of pruning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The members of PAC, including Kapil Arora, Kuldeep Singh Khaira and Amandeep Singh Bains, said few trees outside a commercial shop in J- Block of Sarabha building were axed illegally. Besides, many trees were recklessly cut in front of a mart near Shri Durga Mata Mandir in Sarabha Nagar.

The PAC recorded the video of the incident and also questioned an MC employee from the Building and Road (B&R) branch of the civic body who was collecting the tree branches. In the video, the MC employee said he was not aware on whose orders the trees were cut.

“We have received the information about the scattering of tree branches on the road following which reached the spot and cleared the stretch,” said the employee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lodge complaint with principal secy of the local bodies dept

Later, PCA members lodged a formal complaint with the principal secretary of the local bodies department and sought immediate action against the culprits.

“It is strange that the trees were cut merely few metres away from the office of MC commissioner and mayor, but everyone feigns ignorance about the matter,” said PAC member Kapil.

Soon after receiving the complaint, junior engineer, horticulture department of MC, Kirpal Singh reached the spot and claimed that he had not ordered any cutting or pruning of trees.

He added that a formal police complaint has been filed, seeking stern action against the culprits.

Despite repeated attempts, area councillor Amrit Varsha Rampal was not available for comments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}