Paddy arrival finally picks up in south Punjab dists

BATHINDA

After a delay of 10-12 days caused by unseasonal rains this month, harvesting of the non-basmati rice crop has finally started gaining momentum in southern Punjab.

State agriculture department joint director Gurvinder Singh said on Friday 2.15 lakh metric tonne (MT) of paddy arrived in mandis of seven districts of south Malwa. From Monday, peak arrival of paddy is expected as harvesting is now in full swing across the region.

A visit to mandi revealed that farmers have to wait for days for the government agencies to buy their produce due to a spurt in paddy arrival.

Karamjit Singh, a marginal farmer from Bathinda’s Phoosmandi village said he has been waiting at the purchase centre since Sunday. “I harvested 30 quintals of paddy. After waiting for six days, I was assured on Friday that my crop would be bought tomorrow. I am keeping my fingers crossed for favourable weather in the coming days,” said Singh at the Bathinda grain market.

According to the Punjab Mandi Board data, all seven districts of south Punjab have recorded slower arrival of paddy than the last season.

Fazilka chief agriculture officer Hardev Singh said to date, only 30% area under paddy has been harvested in the district. “Untimely rains slowed down paddy harvesting entire southern Punjab. Fazilka will take another two weeks to complete kharif harvest season,” he said.

On Friday, with the briskest arrival of 46,000 MT, Ferozepur registered season’s maximum purchase record of 5.45 lakh MT in the region. The district registered 20.4 lakh MT arrival till October 22 last year.

Similarly, Moga’s total arrival data on Friday was 36,000 MT and the total arrival tally reached 1.57 lakh MT. In 2020, Moga had reported 16.75 lakh MT paddy in the corresponding period.

Bathinda’s paddy arrival record reached 1.7 lakh MT after various mandis of the district reported 36,000 MT kharif crop on Friday. By October 22 in 2020, the district already had received 16 lakh MT paddy.

Bathinda district mandi officer Preet Kanwar Singh Brar said to date 10 procurement centres in the district have recorded procurement of 1.42 lakh MT by various government agencies.

“After a slow arrival for several days, the district witnessed peak arrival since Thursday. All facilities are in place for smooth procurement,” said Brar.

Weather concerns

“The ideal sowing time for wheat is between October 25 and November 15 after which the yield decreases. The prolonged harvesting schedule of the kharif crop may further delay the sowing of wheat in south Malwa districts. The metrological department has forecast light to moderate rain/thundershower activity at many places over Punjab, particularly Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur districts. Any further unfavourable climatic condition in the southern region will have a direct impact on paddy as well as wheat,” said joint director Gurvinder Singh.