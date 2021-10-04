Paddy procurement kicks off at 21 centres in Mohali

Paddy procurement began in Mohali on Sunday, with farmers starting to bring in their produce at 21 centres in the district.

District agriculture officer Gurdial Singh said though Mohali had 30 procurement centres, for now, paddy will be procured at 21 of these and a decision regarding the rest will be taken in a couple of days.

Last year, 1,54,812 MT paddy crop arrived in the district and 100% of it was bought by various government procurement agencies.

This year, besides the Food Corporation of India, four state agencies – Pungrain, Markfed, Punjab State Warehousing Corporation and Punsup – will purchase the produce against a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹1,960 per quintal for A-grade paddy.

On Day 1, deputy commissioner Isha Kalia visited the New Grain Market in Kurali to review the arrangements.

She said all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and chiefs of all procurement agencies had been asked to personally supervise the procurement operations.

Special instructions had been issued to the officials for timely payment to farmers, she said, adding that every single grain of paddy will be lifted in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

The deputy commissioner appealed to farmers to bring in moisture-free grains and avoid burning stubble, which was a major environmental hazard.