Paddy procurement scam: Two government officials suspended in Karnal

Two officials of the food civil supplies and consumers affairs department have been suspended in connection with the around 75,000 quintals paddy procurement scam unearthed in four rice mills in Jundla in Karnal district.

On October 12, the Karnal police registered FIRs against four rice millers and the secretary of the Jundla grain market was suspended and a departmental inquiry ordered in the case after the chief minister’s flying squad detected a paddy procurement scam of around 75,000 quintals.

As per information, the suspended officials have been identified as inspector Gaurav Arora and sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar.

Karnal district food and supplies controller Anil Kumar said that action was taken in connection with irregularities found in mills in Jundla.

Two rice millers in Uplana and Rattak villages in the district were on Saturday booked after 9,000 bags of procured paddy were found missing from the stock of the two mills following raids by the chief minister’s flying squad. ENDS

