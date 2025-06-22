Pahalgam terror attack: NIA arrests two for providing shelter, food to attackers

The National investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two people from south Kashmir for allegedly harbouring the three Pakistani terrorists involved in April 22 Pahalgam attack, and providing food, shelter and logistical support to them, the officials said on Sunday. This is the first arrest by the anti-terror probe agency, coming exactly two months after the attack, which escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. (File)

The arrested --Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park, both from Pahalgam-- accepted of harbouring the three terrorists, who were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the NIA officials further said. This is the first arrest by the anti-terror probe agency, coming exactly two months after the attack, which escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

“In a major breakthrough in the Pahalgam terror attack case, the NIA has arrested two men for harbouring the terrorists who had carried out the horrendous attack that killed 26 innocent tourists and grievously injured 16 others,” the agency said in a statement.

On April 22, 26 people, including 25 tourists, were killed when terrorists opened fire on them in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The security agencies and the political leadership of the country said that Pakistan terrorists were involved in the attack.

In response to the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to target nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir triggering an exchange of missiles and drones between the two countries till May 10 when a ceasefire was announced.

As per NIA investigations, Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack. “The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who had, on the fateful afternoon, selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever,” the NIA said.

Following the April 22 terror attack, army and police had launched a major search and combing operation in the forests of south Kashmir and Kishtwar district in Jammu division, while also announcing a ₹20-lakh reward for providing information about the terrorists. Over two thousand people were picked up across Kashmir for questioning, while many were released but many were booked under stringent Public Safety Act.

The investigators had uncovered involvement of three terrorists and police released details of two foreigners and a local. The accused were identified as Adil Hussain Thoker, Hashim Musa and Adil Bhai.

Hashim Musa, alias Suleiman, and Ali Bhai, alias, Talha Bhai are Pakistani nationals. Police said both of them have been active for the past one or two years in south Kashmir. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack.

The NIA said that the arrested duo were booked under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,1967, and are further investigating the case RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU, registered after the attack. “Further investigations in the case are underway,” the agency said.