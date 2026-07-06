Pahalgam terror attack: NIA names LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in supplementary chargesheet

According to an NIA statement, Saeed has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The agency has also charged him with waging war against India and hatching a conspiracy from across the border.

In the chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Jammu, the anti-terror agency charged Pakistan-based Saeed in his individual capacity, as well as in his role as chief of the banned LeT and its active proxy organisation, The Resistance Front (TRF).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday named Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed as an accused in its supplementary chargesheet on the Pahalgam terror attack.

The supplementary chargesheet builds upon an original 1,597-page chargesheet. It provides details of Pakistan’s conspiracy, Saeed’s specific role, and supporting evidence collected through scientific investigation and on-ground examination.

In its initial chargesheet on December 15, 2025, the NIA named Pakistani handler Sajid Jatt as an accused, alongside two arrested individuals and three terrorists killed by security forces during Operation Mahadev in July 2025. The proscribed LeT/TRF terrorist organisation was also charged as a legal entity for its role in planning, facilitating, and executing the strike.

The attack on April 22 last year in Pahalgam targeted tourists, leaving 25 of them and a local resident dead.

The case was initially registered as an FIR by the Pahalgam police station before being transferred to the NIA by the Union home ministry.

“The NIA continues to probe the case to unravel the complete conspiracy by Pakistan, which has been actively sponsoring terrorism on Indian soil from across the border,” the statement said.