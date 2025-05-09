Pak continues artillery fire in 4 J&K sectors

Situation in villages close to the Line of Control (LoC) remained tense as Pakistani forces on Thursday continued small arms and artillery fire in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor, prompting the Indian army to respond in a proportionate manner, officials said. Mohammad Nazir Khan, a Kashmiri resident, holds splinters of a mortar shell that exploded near his house in Kalgi village in Uri, about 125kms from Srinagar on Thursday. (AFP)

As tension prevailed, people also continued moving towards safer places.

Since Wednesday night, 15 civilians have been injured and dozens of houses, shops and government buildings damaged in the shelling from across the border in Uri and Tanghdar.

“During the night of May 7 and 8, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms and artillery fire from areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor. Indian Army responded proportionately,” the army said in a statement. Locals, however, say there has been lull in shelling since Thursday morning.

Hundreds of villagers from Uri and Kupwara have shifted to safer places, either Baramulla or Srinagar. The Baramulla administration has stationed 50 buses at the local degree college to evacuate people from vulnerable villages of Uri. A few government buildings in Baramulla have been designated and prepared to accommodate the displaced people.

“We are keeping close vigil on the situation, especially in vulnerable areas. In case of an emergency, people will be evacuated towards safer places,” said a senior government officer in Baramulla.

Another senior officer in Baramulla said they have made arrangements to accommodate 10,000 people in Baramulla and nearby localities.

“So far, only a few families have reached the shelters. A majority of them have taken shelter with their relatives. We are ready to meet any eventuality and the evacuated will be given free food,” the officer said.

Baramulla deputy commissioner refused to comment on the evacuation of civilians.

According to the doctors at the Baramulla medical college, all four patients admitted there are stable.

One of the doctors said all four of them are likely to be discharged in a couple of days.

Gulmarg Gondola closed

The authorities closed Gulmarg Gondola due to its proximity to the LoC. Officials said hoteliers have been asked to leave till the situation improves in the northern parts of the Valley.

{Schools closure alert}

All government and private schools in Baramulla, Kupwara, Gurez sub-division and those falling in proximity of Srinagar and Awantipora airport to be closed on May 9 and 10 as precautionary measures, according to director education, Kashmir.