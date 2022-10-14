Pak drone shot down near border in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday gunned down a drone which had sneaked into the Indian territory near Bhaini Gill village falling under the Ajnala sub-division of Amritsar district.

The incident took place around 4.30 am when personnel on duty heard a buzzing sound. As per drill, the troops tried to intercept the suspected flying object by firing. The whole area was cordoned and police and sister agencies concerned were informed.

“The jawans of 73 Battalion, posted in the area of responsibility of Shahpur border outpost (BoP), brought down the drone. Our troops on duty showed dexterity, good firing skill and courage. The drone was shot down immediately after it crossed over to the Indian territory,” said deputy inspector general (DIG), Gurdaspur range, Prabhakar Joshi.

He said, “The drone entered the Indian side through Pakistan’s Deori forward post. The area where the drone was sent is densely wooded. The drone was shot down in a sugarcane field. Besides opening fire, illuminating bombs, used for lighting up the sky, were also fired by our troops.”

The DIG said the recovery of drone has once again exposed the true face of Pakistan which continues to smuggle arms, ammunition and drugs into India.

During initial search, the party recovered 01 Quadcopter, DJI MATRICE of 4 kg weight along with nylon rope of approximately 300 metres with six reflector lights and a green-coloured strap of length two metres.

On checking, it was found that a wing-rod of this Quadcopter was broken. Search is on in the area, said officials.