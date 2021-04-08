Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pak issues visas to 1,100 Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi
A large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals every year
By Press Trust of India
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 01:04 AM IST
New Delhi: The Pakistan high commission on Wednesday said it has issued over 1,100 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual Baisakhi celebrations from April 12 to 22.

Under the framework of the Pakistan-India protocol on visits to religious shrines of 1974, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals every year, the high commission said. It said the visas have been issued as a “special gesture” by the Pakistan government in view of the importance of Baisakhi for Punjabis and Sikhs marking the start of their new year.

“The Pakistan high commission extends special felicitations to all those celebrating this auspicious occasion and wishes the visiting pilgrims a fulfilling yatra,” the high commission said in a statement. “The issuance of pilgrimage visas is a part of the Government of Pakistan’s efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines,” it said.

