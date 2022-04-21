Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Pak national who inadvertently crossed over to India sent home

A BSF spokesperson that the Pak national, who appeared to be of partially unsound mind, had entered the Indian Territory on Wednesday morning and was sent back home on humanitarian grounds
The Pak National who had inadvertently crossed over to India being handed over to Pak Rangers by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday evening. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 06:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

A Pakistan national who had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side, via the international border in Punjab’s Ferozepur, was handed over to the Pak Rangers by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday evening.

A BSF spokesperson that the man, who appeared to be of partially unsound mind, had entered the Indian Territory on Wednesday morning and was sent back home on humanitarian grounds. No objectionable items were recovered from his possession, the spokesperson added.

