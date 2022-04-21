Pak national who inadvertently crossed over to India sent home

A Pakistan national who had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side, via the international border in Punjab’s Ferozepur, was handed over to the Pak Rangers by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday evening.

A BSF spokesperson that the man, who appeared to be of partially unsound mind, had entered the Indian Territory on Wednesday morning and was sent back home on humanitarian grounds. No objectionable items were recovered from his possession, the spokesperson added.