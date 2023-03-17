Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pakhowal rail overbridge project: State panel junks new plan, project to resume with original design

Pakhowal rail overbridge project: State panel junks new plan, project to resume with original design

ByRobert Abraham, Ludhiana
Mar 17, 2023 11:36 PM IST

The Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) had objected to the change in design and had referred the matter to the state-level technical committee to seek approval for the revised design of the Pakhowal rail overbridge

The construction of the Pakhowal rail overbridge (ROB) and underpass will soon restart with its original design after a state-level technical committee rejected the proposed alterations to the original plan, which had also raised the cost of the project by 6.29 crore.

The under-construction rail over bridge and underpass on Pakhowal road in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
The under-construction rail over bridge and underpass on Pakhowal road in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to sources, the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) had objected to the change in design and had referred the matter to the state-level technical committee to seek approval for the revised design of the bridge. However, the proposal was reportedly rejected, and as a result, the total budget for the project will now be reduced by 1.17 crore.

MC superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar confirmed that the project will resume with its original design.

The contention was over the 29-metre extension for the approach road on the Hero Bakery Chowk side of the Pakhowal road heading towards Bhai Wala Chowk.

The project to construct two road under bridges (RUBs) and a railway over bridge (ROB) at Pakhowal road railway crossing began in December 2020 with an initial budget of 124 crore, and the authorities had set August 31, 2021 as the deadline. However, the deadline has been repeatedly extended, causing inconvenience to the public. The budget for the project, which was taken up under the Smart City Mission, has also increased to 133 crore.

Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted an inspection at Pakhowal road ROB/RUB site on Friday and directed the contractor to expedite the work.

Detailed discussions were held with contractor Deepak Singal at the construction site and directions were issued to complete the project by August 15.

During the visit, the authorities also directed the contractor to depute more machinery and staff at the site to ensure timely completion.

Aggarwal said that the contractor has been directed to speed up the work and submit progress reports to the department on a regular basis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out