Pakistan back to playing its ugly tricks: J&K DGP

J&K director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that “after a brief lull following renewed truce deal between the two DGMOs on February 25, infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir resumed” and added that “terror camps across the border were still intact.”

He also said that 57 Kashmiri youths, who had gone to Pakistan on valid passport and visa, joined terror outfits there.

“Out of them, 17 crossed the LoC and got killed in various encounters. Thirteen of them are still active and we are keeping an eye on them,” he told reporters at Rajouri.

“Pakistan’s terror camps across the border being run by ISI and other sister agencies are still intact. There is no let up in their activities,” he said.

In recent times there were three encounters in Rajouri sector — Daddal in Nowshera, Sunderbani and Pangai in Thannamandi.

“All these were fresh groups, which had infiltrated recently,” he added.

The DGP said that the four terrorists, who were eliminated in Bandipora on July 23 and 24, had infiltrated from Machail and Gurez sectors.

The DGP also informed that a new and disturbing trend has come to the fore.

“We have observed a trend that many youths in 2017-18 travelled to Pakistan. We have 57 such cases before us…they went to Pakistan on valid documents but joined terror activities there. Seventeen of them are still in Pakistan and we are keeping an eye on them as well,” he said.

The DGP said this was the reason behind more strictness of late on granting student visa to those desirous of visiting Pakistan.

“In Bandipora, where we killed four terrorists, we had a mix of two Pakistani and two local terrorists. So, they have now adopted this strategy of mixing two Pakistani terrorists and two locals,” he added.

The DGP said that Pakistani agencies were at work and wanted to activate “old contacts” to spread terrorism in Jammu.

“But their efforts have been foiled successfully so far and we will keep doing so. Pakistan raised a new Ghazwat Force to create communal disturbance in J&K, but we neutralised it,” he said.

He admitted that there were some terror activities in Reasi, Kishtwar and Doda but the security forces were keeping an eye.

He added that the attack on IAF station in Jammu on June 27 and dropping of weapons, IEDs, narcotics and cash by drones were all new modes of operation of Pakistan and accordingly, the security forces in J&K have strengthened their grids to tackle the new challenges.