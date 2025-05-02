Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistan links: 5kg heroin found at wanted weapons’ smuggler’s hideout in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 02, 2025 08:38 AM IST

This comes four days after Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, nabbed one of Jodhbir’s accomplices, identified as Abhishek Kumar of Meerankot Kalan village, who was supplying weapons to anti-social elements on the instructions of his Australia-based handler ‘Jassa’.

In pursuit of Pakistan-backed weapons’ smuggler Jodhbir Singh alias Jodha, the Punjab Police recovered 5kg heroin from his rented accommodation in Amritsar, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Following the drug recovery, a fresh FIR under Sections 21, 25, 27-A and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the State Special Operation Cell police station, Amritsar. (HT File)
Following the drug recovery, a fresh FIR under Sections 21, 25, 27-A and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the State Special Operation Cell police station, Amritsar. (HT File)

This comes four days after Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, nabbed one of Jodhbir’s accomplices, identified as Abhishek Kumar of Meerankot Kalan village, who was supplying weapons to anti-social elements on the instructions of his Australia-based handler ‘Jassa’.

Police teams had also recovered seven pistols and 1.5 lakh cash from his possession, besides impounding his Mahindra Thar vehicle that was being used for weapons’ smuggling.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that Jassa and his associates, who have links with Pakistan-based smugglers, were directing the accused Jodhbir to retrieve heroin consignments for further distribution at different locations. Jodhbir also used to collect drug proceeds and remit it to Pakistan through hawala channels, the DGP said while adding that the accused, who remains at large, is now implicated in a narcotics case, besides the weapons case.

Following the drug recovery, a fresh FIR under Sections 21, 25, 27-A and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the State Special Operation Cell police station, Amritsar.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Pakistan links: 5kg heroin found at wanted weapons’ smuggler’s hideout in Amritsar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On