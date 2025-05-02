Pakistan links: 5kg heroin found at wanted weapons’ smuggler’s hideout in Amritsar

In pursuit of Pakistan-backed weapons’ smuggler Jodhbir Singh alias Jodha, the Punjab Police recovered 5kg heroin from his rented accommodation in Amritsar, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday. Following the drug recovery, a fresh FIR under Sections 21, 25, 27-A and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the State Special Operation Cell police station, Amritsar. (HT File)

This comes four days after Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, nabbed one of Jodhbir’s accomplices, identified as Abhishek Kumar of Meerankot Kalan village, who was supplying weapons to anti-social elements on the instructions of his Australia-based handler ‘Jassa’.

Police teams had also recovered seven pistols and ₹1.5 lakh cash from his possession, besides impounding his Mahindra Thar vehicle that was being used for weapons’ smuggling.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that Jassa and his associates, who have links with Pakistan-based smugglers, were directing the accused Jodhbir to retrieve heroin consignments for further distribution at different locations. Jodhbir also used to collect drug proceeds and remit it to Pakistan through hawala channels, the DGP said while adding that the accused, who remains at large, is now implicated in a narcotics case, besides the weapons case.

Following the drug recovery, a fresh FIR under Sections 21, 25, 27-A and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the State Special Operation Cell police station, Amritsar.