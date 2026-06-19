Pakistan national apprehended near LoC repatriated at Teetwal

A Pakistan national, Asad Khan from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, who crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on June 12, has been repatriated following a multi-agency investigation, officials said on Friday.

Pakistan national Asad Khan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Kupwara district on June 12, being handed back to Pakistan army officials at the Teetwal Bridge crossing point on Thursday .

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The 25-year-old was intercepted by a joint team of the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps and the Jammu and Kashmir Police after crossing into Simari village.

Following thorough questioning by security forces to rule out hostile intent or security breaches, officials processed his safe return. Khan was handed back to Pakistan army officials on Thursday at the Teetwal Bridge crossing point.

In a statement on X, the army’s Northern Command said: “During his stay, Asad Khan was treated with dignity and compassion, reflecting the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to humanitarian values and conduct. His safe repatriation underscores the Indian Army’s ethos, responsibility and adherence to the highest standards of military professionalism.”

The repatriation comes a fortnight after a 22-year-old resident of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir(PoK), Zeeshan Mir, was apprehended by troops after he crossed the LoC. Unlike Khan’s case, an investigation revealed Mir’s crossing was motivated by local family distress and a social media romance with a woman living in a border village on the Indian side. Mir was handed over to the police for legal proceedings regarding illegal entry and remains in custody.

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