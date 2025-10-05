Pakistani drone sighted along IB in Samba, searches launched

Security forces on Saturday launched a search operation after a suspected Pakistani drone was sighted hovering over a forward village Nanga along the International Border in Samba district, officials said. Security has been heightened in adjoining villages as a precautionary measure. (HT representative)

“The drone hovered over Nanga village in the Ramgarh sector late Friday,” said a police officer.

Security forces and police teams were immediately deployed to search the border belt to see if any weapons or narcotics were dropped by the device, he added.

