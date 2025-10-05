Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Pakistani drone sighted along IB in Samba, searches launched

    Security forces and police teams were immediately deployed to search the border belt to see if any weapons or narcotics were dropped by the device, he added

    Published on: Oct 5, 2025 6:30 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Jammu
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Security forces on Saturday launched a search operation after a suspected Pakistani drone was sighted hovering over a forward village Nanga along the International Border in Samba district, officials said.

    Security has been heightened in adjoining villages as a precautionary measure. (HT representative)
    Security has been heightened in adjoining villages as a precautionary measure. (HT representative)

    “The drone hovered over Nanga village in the Ramgarh sector late Friday,” said a police officer.

    Security forces and police teams were immediately deployed to search the border belt to see if any weapons or narcotics were dropped by the device, he added.

    Security has been heightened in adjoining villages as a precautionary measure.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Pakistani Drone Sighted Along IB In Samba, Searches Launched
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes