Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pakistan’s bid to disrupt Amarnath Yatra foiled: BSF
chandigarh news

Pakistan’s bid to disrupt Amarnath Yatra foiled: BSF

BSF on Thursday said it has foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terrorists to disrupt the upcoming Amarnath Yatra by detecting a cross-border tunnel along the International Border
Border Security Force’s Jammu Frontier personnel deployed after a small opening, suspected to be a tunnel, was found on May 5 on the International Border in J&K’s Samba. (ANI)
Published on May 06, 2022 03:41 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday said that it has foiled the Pakistan’s plan to disrupt the upcoming Amarnath Yatra with the detection of the transborder tunnel on the International Border in Samba sector.

“Denting the nefarious designs of Pakistan, the BSF (Jammu) detected a cross-border tunnel on Wednesday in Chak Faquira area opposite Samba. This tunnel detection was the result of rigorous and consistent efforts of BSF men during a fortnight-long anti-tunneling exercise carried out in this area. This tunnel is freshly dug and is suspected to be about 150-metre long originating from the Pakistani side,” said a BSF spokesperson.

The tunnel opening is about 2ft in diameter and so far, 21 sand bags have been recovered which were used to strengthen its exit.

DK Boora, IG, BSF Jammu, has lauded the devotion and dedication of troops in detecting this tunnel.

“This is the fifth tunnel found in less than 18 months on the IB. This shows the evil strategy of Pakistan to create trouble in India. BSF has been always on the forefront to safeguard the borders and create sense of security among border population,” said Boora.

RELATED STORIES

Oxygen supply pipe found

On Thursday, the BSF continued their search and recovered a 265ft oxygen supply pipe from the tunnel. “The oxygen supply pipe was retrieved on Friday and it was 265ft long. Obviously, it was used by the rogue elements, who were deployed to dig the tunnel. Without the active support of the Pak Rangers, such activity cannot be undertaken,” said a senior BSF officer, who asked to remain anonymous.

It may be stated here that the annual Amarnath pilgrimage is set to begin from June 30 after remaining suspended for two years due to the Covid pandemic.

The government is expecting a record number of six lakh pilgrims at the cave shrine in south Kashmir during the 43-day-long pilgrimage.

On April 18, The Resistance Front, an offshoot of LeT, had purportedly issued a threat on social media platforms, warning of bloodshed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP