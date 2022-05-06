Pakistan’s bid to disrupt Amarnath Yatra foiled: BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday said that it has foiled the Pakistan’s plan to disrupt the upcoming Amarnath Yatra with the detection of the transborder tunnel on the International Border in Samba sector.

“Denting the nefarious designs of Pakistan, the BSF (Jammu) detected a cross-border tunnel on Wednesday in Chak Faquira area opposite Samba. This tunnel detection was the result of rigorous and consistent efforts of BSF men during a fortnight-long anti-tunneling exercise carried out in this area. This tunnel is freshly dug and is suspected to be about 150-metre long originating from the Pakistani side,” said a BSF spokesperson.

The tunnel opening is about 2ft in diameter and so far, 21 sand bags have been recovered which were used to strengthen its exit.

DK Boora, IG, BSF Jammu, has lauded the devotion and dedication of troops in detecting this tunnel.

“This is the fifth tunnel found in less than 18 months on the IB. This shows the evil strategy of Pakistan to create trouble in India. BSF has been always on the forefront to safeguard the borders and create sense of security among border population,” said Boora.

Oxygen supply pipe found

On Thursday, the BSF continued their search and recovered a 265ft oxygen supply pipe from the tunnel. “The oxygen supply pipe was retrieved on Friday and it was 265ft long. Obviously, it was used by the rogue elements, who were deployed to dig the tunnel. Without the active support of the Pak Rangers, such activity cannot be undertaken,” said a senior BSF officer, who asked to remain anonymous.

It may be stated here that the annual Amarnath pilgrimage is set to begin from June 30 after remaining suspended for two years due to the Covid pandemic.

The government is expecting a record number of six lakh pilgrims at the cave shrine in south Kashmir during the 43-day-long pilgrimage.

On April 18, The Resistance Front, an offshoot of LeT, had purportedly issued a threat on social media platforms, warning of bloodshed.

