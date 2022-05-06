Pakistan’s bid to disrupt Amarnath Yatra foiled: BSF
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday said that it has foiled the Pakistan’s plan to disrupt the upcoming Amarnath Yatra with the detection of the transborder tunnel on the International Border in Samba sector.
“Denting the nefarious designs of Pakistan, the BSF (Jammu) detected a cross-border tunnel on Wednesday in Chak Faquira area opposite Samba. This tunnel detection was the result of rigorous and consistent efforts of BSF men during a fortnight-long anti-tunneling exercise carried out in this area. This tunnel is freshly dug and is suspected to be about 150-metre long originating from the Pakistani side,” said a BSF spokesperson.
The tunnel opening is about 2ft in diameter and so far, 21 sand bags have been recovered which were used to strengthen its exit.
DK Boora, IG, BSF Jammu, has lauded the devotion and dedication of troops in detecting this tunnel.
“This is the fifth tunnel found in less than 18 months on the IB. This shows the evil strategy of Pakistan to create trouble in India. BSF has been always on the forefront to safeguard the borders and create sense of security among border population,” said Boora.
Oxygen supply pipe found
On Thursday, the BSF continued their search and recovered a 265ft oxygen supply pipe from the tunnel. “The oxygen supply pipe was retrieved on Friday and it was 265ft long. Obviously, it was used by the rogue elements, who were deployed to dig the tunnel. Without the active support of the Pak Rangers, such activity cannot be undertaken,” said a senior BSF officer, who asked to remain anonymous.
It may be stated here that the annual Amarnath pilgrimage is set to begin from June 30 after remaining suspended for two years due to the Covid pandemic.
The government is expecting a record number of six lakh pilgrims at the cave shrine in south Kashmir during the 43-day-long pilgrimage.
On April 18, The Resistance Front, an offshoot of LeT, had purportedly issued a threat on social media platforms, warning of bloodshed.
-
Opposition calls J&K delimitation ‘cosmetic exercise’
Leaders from opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir have flayed the Delimitation Commission's report released on Thursday by terming it a 'cosmetic exercise' aimed at consolidating the vote bank of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Muslim-majority region. “We are sure that whatever the sinister designs the right wing organisation has for Jammu and Kashmir, it will face public anger and defeat whenever it goes to seek mandate,” the People's Democratic Party and a close confidante of Mehbooba Mufti, Firdous Tak added.
-
₹18 lakh stolen from Cooperative Bank’s strong room in Mohali’s Gharuan
Thieves broke into the strong room of a Cooperative Bank branch in Gharuan and decamped with ₹18 lakh in cash on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday. In his complaint to the police, branch manager Tejpal Singh said the thieves entered the bank after breaking the locks of the shutter using an electric cutter. Once inside, they demolished a part of the strong room's wall and stole ₹18 lakh in cash.
-
Mohali: Ordering needless tests costs Max Hospital ₹5 lakh
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mohali, on Thursday held Max Super Specialty Hospital, Phase 6, guilty of unfair trade practice by carrying out unnecessary tests on an Aerocity resident to issue a medical fitness certificate for immigration to Canada. In October 2020, Kahlon, 64, had submitted before the commission that he and his wife were planning to permanently move to Canada, where their son was already settled. All these examinations cost him ₹5,301.
-
Eviction drive: Chandigarh Housing board gives allottees five more days to clear dues
The Chandigarh Housing Board has given five more days to its allottees to clear their outstanding rent before it resumes its eviction drive against defaulters. After cancelling the allotment of five flats at the Small Flats in Sector 56 over the allottees' failure to pay rent, CHB had started an eviction drive on Wednesday. In March this year, show-cause notices for cancellation were issued to 11,641 allottees.
-
Speeding car claims 36-year-old woman’s life in Zirakpur
A 36-year-old woman was killed and the victim, Seema's husband and daughter suffered injuries after a speeding car hit their motorcycle at the Zirakpur flyover on Wednesday night. Police said the victim, Seema, lived in Zirakpur with her husband, Suresh Kumar, and a minor daughter, Diya. Police said on Wednesday night, the family was returning from a marriage function in Raipur Khurd, Chandigarh. Seema died during treatment.
