Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt to restore 19th century gurdwara

The gurdwara, built during the reign of Sikh ruler Hari Singh Nalwa in Mansehra district, was converted into a makeshift library
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:09 AM IST
The provincial government in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will renovate a 19 century gurdwara built during the reign of Sikh ruler Hari Singh Nalwa and open it for devotees.

Presently, the gurdwara in Mansehra district is closed and acts as a makeshift library, officials said.

The provincial government said restoration of the gurdwara would promote religious tourism as a large number of Sikh devotees from across the world have evinced interest to visit the shrine.

In February this year, the provincial Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department had recommended the local government to take up the restoration proposal with the Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB) in Lahore.

The EPTB is a statutory board that manages religious properties and shrines of Hindus and Sikhs who migrated to India after Partition.

The EPTB has declared the gurdwara as historic asset and directed the department of local government, KPK, to vacate the building, including the library.

The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has welcomed the restoration plan.

Hari Singh Nalwa (1791–1837) was the commander of the Sikh Empire and is remembered for the battles in Kasur, Sialkot, Attock, Multan, Kashmir, Peshawar and Jamrud. Over 50 buildings, including forts, towers, gurdwaras, tanks, are said to be built under his direct supervision.

