Palampur pet shop raided, endangered turtles rescued

An illegal wildlife trade operation was uncovered in Kangra district following a joint raid by the forest department and a wildlife activist at a pet shop in Rajpur, Palampur, Himachal Pradesh on Monday evening

Police and wildlife activists after recovering the endangered turtles at the pet shop at Rajpur in Palampur on Monday. (HT Photo)

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The operation led to the rescue of 54 protected animals and rare birds, triggering a police hunt for shop owner Anshul Sood, who faces strict charges under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The raid at the shop, Fish World Tank, was sparked by Punjab-based wildlife rescuer Sahil Sharma, who was in the area for a separate python rescue. Sharma noticed three African grey parrots and three macaws on display without the mandatory federal registration and documentation. While documenting these illegal exotic birds, the team discovered two hidden aquariums packed with protected Indian turtles.

The authorities seized 39 Indian tent turtles, eight Indian roofed turtles, and a Malaysian goldfish turtle alongside the six exotic birds.

The Indian tent and roofed turtles are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, granting them the highest level of legal protection alongside endangered large animals.

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{{^usCountry}} The raid was executed with assistance from block officer Deepak Bharmoria and a forest department team from Baijnath. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The raid was executed with assistance from block officer Deepak Bharmoria and a forest department team from Baijnath. {{/usCountry}}

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Following their complaint, the police registered a case against Sood under Sections 9, 39, 49B, 50, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act. While the owner fled before the raid, police are on his trail.