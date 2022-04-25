Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Palli becomes India’s first ‘carbon neutral panchayat’
chandigarh news

Palli becomes India’s first ‘carbon neutral panchayat’

Expressing happiness over Palli becoming the first Panchayat in the entire country to have clean and green power, the PM said that Palli has shown the way to the country by becoming carbon neutral.
A 500 KW solar power plant at Palli is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 in Samba District of Jammu and Kashmir, as per the PMO tweet, which will make it the country’s first panchayat to become carbon neutral. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 01:08 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India & Hindustan Times, Palli (samba)

The nondescript hamlet of Palli in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Samba on Sunday became the country’s first ‘carbon neutral panchayat’ with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi dedicating to the nation a 500 KV solar plant, installed in a record time of nearly three weeks.

Expressing happiness over Palli becoming the first Panchayat in the entire country to have clean and green power, the PM said, “Palli has shown the way to the country by becoming carbon neutral. Many congratulations to Jammu and Kashmir for this big achievement and development works. There was a time when an official file from Delhi used to take two-three weeks to reach J&K. Today, I feel happy to see that a 500 KV solar power plant has come up in just three weeks.”

“People of Palli have helped in the project. They have also provided food to people engaged in the project,” he said.

In all 1,500 solar panels put up in a total area of 6,408 square metres will provide clean electricity to 340 houses in the model panchayat under the central government’s ‘Gram Urja Swaraj’ programme, officials said. The electricity generated will be distributed to the village, having a daily requirement of 2,000 units, through the local power grid station.

RELATED STORIES

Gurdeep Singh, a village resident, said, “It is a red letter day for us. With the blessing of Modi ji, the village has entered into history of India as first carbon neutral solar village. We thank the prime minister for choosing this hamlet across the country.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP