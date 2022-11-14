Panchayat polls: Karnal villagers allege irregularities,seek re-polling

: Alleging irregularities in the election of sarpanch, hundreds of residents of Lalyani village of Karnal on Sunday held a protest at the camp office of the deputy commissioner and demanded re-polling.

The protesters, including women alleged that there were bogus voting and number of votes counted in favour of their candidate was lesser than the people supporting him. They alleged that the rival candidate was declared winner from the Lalyani panchayat, which was reserved for SC candidate, using illegal means.

The losing contender of Nagin Nath said there were total of 710 votes polled and he got 337 votes, while his rival got 366 votes and 9 votes were declared invalid. So, the total number of votes has come out to be 712. He alleged that they had raised the issue on several occasions during the election on Saturday.

“There were more than 400 people in my favour but the polling officer revealed that I got only 337 votes and another candidate Manoj Nath was declared winner. I request the deputy commissioner that the re-polling should be conducted in our village,” he added.

Protesters also raised questions over the educational qualification of the winning candidate.

Inspector Lalit Singh, security incharge at the camp office, said that the protesters have handed over an application to them and it will be forwarded to the deputy commissioner.

Karnal returning officer and deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said that there is no issue of irregularity in elections.

“We have ensured free and fair poll in the district,” he said.