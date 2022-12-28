Panchayat works of over 2 lakhs require e-tendering: Khattar

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that gram panchayat sarpanch can get up to ₹ 2 lakh developmental work done at their level.

However, works of more than ₹ 2 lakhs will be done through tender invited on the Haryana Engineering Works portal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister said that a new system has been formulated to increase the powers of new panchayats and that whatever grant-in-aid is given to Panchayati Raj institutions (PRIs), they have the right to spend it, because they are autonomous institutions.

He said that panchayat, block committee, zila parishad, municipality, municipal council, and municipal corporation will also be given more autonomy.

An official spokesperson said that under the new system, only the SDO will be able to approve works ranging from ₹ 2 lakh to ₹ 25 lakh at the sub-divisional level and the sarpanch and chairman of block samiti and zila parishad will be able to give administrative approval for this.

The chief minister said that the technical sanction for the works ranging from ₹ 25 lakh to ₹ 1 crore will be given by executive engineer and approval will be given by the CEO, zila parishad. The superintendent engineer can give technical sanction for the work ranging from ₹ 1 crore to ₹ 2.5 crore and approval will be given by the director, panchayat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The technical sanction for work above ₹ 2.5 crore will be given by engineer-in-chief, or chief engineer and final approval will be given by the concerned administrative secretary.

The chief minister said the state government is making web portals for every work to ensure complete transparency in every work. Earlier, the government lagged because of the age-old manual system, but today in this era of information technology, we have increased this speed multiple times and with these radical IT changes, Haryana’s reputation has changed, he said.