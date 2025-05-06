Panchkula: 2019 road accident case: Accused acquitted due to lack of evidence

A local court has acquitted Vikas, a Karnal resident, in a 2019 road accident case that led to the death of Ravi, a truck cleaner from Panipat, citing the prosecution’s failure to present crucial evidence. The court observed that the prosecution failed to produce CCTV footage from the scene or the testimony of the complainant who was a direct eyewitness. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred on August 30, 2019. Ravi died after being allegedly struck by a truck reportedly driven rashly by the accused. An FIR was registered by the Mansa Devi complex police on September 2, 2019, under Sections 279, 304-A, and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the FIR, the accused (Vikas), Ravi (deceased) and Vikas Panchal (complainant and co-driver) had travelled from Samalkha to Chandigarh to unload goods. After dinner at Saketri while parking the truck, the accused allegedly struck Ravi. Though Ravi initially reported minor injuries, he was found unconscious the next day and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Panipat.

The court observed that the prosecution failed to produce CCTV footage from the scene or the testimony of the complainant who was a direct eyewitness. No other independent witnesses were presented and the court noted that rashness and negligence must be explicitly proven and cannot be presumed.

Citing rulings from the Bombay and Punjab and Haryana high courts, the magistrate acquitted the accused stating that the prosecution failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt.