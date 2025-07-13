Panchkula: 3 more held in 1.6-cr stock market fraud

The cybercrime police on July 10 have arrested three more accused in the ₹1.61 crore stock market fraud case. The three arrested accused have been identified as Sumit and Manjeet from Sisrana, Sonepat. The third accused is Pradeep from Thanakalan, Sonepat. Previously, police arrested Kushdeep from Lakhimpur Kheri in January, recovering ₹ 90,000 and the mobile used in the crime. (HT photo for representation)

This brings the total arrests to five. The team meticulously gathered digital evidence, WhatsApp chats, and account details to secure these arrests.

The case stems from a complaint by Ajay Gill, a local academy owner, who was swindled after joining a WhatsApp group via a Facebook link on April 1, 2024. He was promised high returns on stock investments, leading to a total loss of ₹1.61 crore. The fraudsters also misused his and his wife’s Aadhaar cards.

Previously, police arrested Kushdeep from Lakhimpur Kheri in January, recovering ₹90,000 and the mobile used in the crime. Rajat Gupta, an associate, was arrested in May. Police said that Sumit and Manjeet are sent to judicial custody, while Pradeep has been kept on a three-day police remand for further investigation.