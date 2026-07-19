...
...
Next Story

Panchkula: 32-year-old man killed as car rams into bike in Pinjore

Around 9.15 pm, when the victim was approaching Gill dhaba, a white car allegedly rammed his motorcycle. The impact flung him in the air before he fell on the ground

Published on: Jul 19, 2026 08:36 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

A man from Jatta Majri village of Pinjore was killed after an unidentified speeding car hit his motorcycle near Gill Dhaba on Kiratpur road on Thursday night.

The victim was identified as Naresh Kumar, 32, an auto driver. He is survived by his wife and three children. (HT File)
The victim was identified as Naresh Kumar, 32, an auto driver. He is survived by his wife and three children. (HT File)

The victim was identified as Naresh Kumar, 32, an auto driver. He is survived by his wife and three children.

His cousin, Kulbir Singh, a private employee working in the horticulture department and deployed at the Haryana chief minister’s residence, said both of them had left home on separate motorcycles in the evening.

Around 9.15 pm, when Kumar was approaching Gill dhaba, a white car allegedly rammed his motorcycle. The impact flung him in the air before he fell on the ground.

Singh said the car driver stopped briefly and inspected the scene before fleeing. He noted the car’s registration number as CH01CU9292.

Kumar was taken to the civil hospital in Pinjore before being referred to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, and subsequently to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, due to the severity of his injuries. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Friday morning.

 
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Panchkula: 32-year-old man killed as car rams into bike in Pinjore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe