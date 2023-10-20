Panchkula: 35,136 candidates to appear in CET Group D examination

A total of 35,136 candidates will appear for the Common Entrance Test (CET) examination for Group D posts.

The examination will be held on October 21 and 22 in Panchkula. (HT Photo for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination will be held on October 21 and 22 in Panchkula.

The deputy commissioner (DC), Sushil Sarwan, presided over the meeting of duty magistrates, concerned officers, school principals and coaching centre operators at Mini Secretariat on Thursday and issued directions to ensure the conduct of examination in a fair and transparent manner.

The DC said the examination, to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) will take place in two shifts–10 am to 11.45 am and from 3 pm to 4.45 pm. A total of 35,136 candidates will appear at the 25 centres.

He added that to ensure fair examination, CCTV cameras have been installed in all examination centres. Apart from this, biometric attendance of the candidates will be taken. Also no candidate will be allowed to bring any kind of unwanted material inside the examination centre. Also, adequate police force will be deployed at each centre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DC said candidates will not be allowed to enter the centre after 9.30 am in the morning shift and 2.30 pm in the afternoon shift. He exhorted the candidates to reach the examination centre on time in order to avoid inconvenience.

Principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya School, Sector 15, Panchkula and city coordinator NTA, Gulshan Kaur said that differently abled candidates will be given 20 minutes extra time per hour and separate seating arrangements will also be made for them.

All coaching centres will remain closed

The deputy commissioner directed all the coaching centres operators of the district to close their coaching centres from 5 pm on October 20 to 5 pm on October 22. He directed the centre operators to ensure that no students and teachers came to centres during the exam. Action will be taken against the coaching centres violating the instructions, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Examination will be held at following centres of the district

KV ITBP, BTC Bhanu, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 15, Panchkula, Government Model Sanskrit Senior Secondary School, Sector 20, Panchkula, Government Model Sanskrit Senior Secondary School, Raipur Rani, Sarthak School, Sector 12 A, Panchkula, Government Model Sanskrit Senior Secondary School Bataud Barwala, Akal Academy Dakra Sahib Raipur Rani, Amravati Vidyalaya Amravati Enclave, Blue Bird School Sector 16 Panchkula, Chamanlal DAV Senior Secondary School Sector 11 Panchkula, DAV Senior Public School Surajpur Panchkula, DC Model Senior Secondary School Sector 7 Panchkula, DAV Police Public School Sector 25 Panchkula, Doon Public School Sector 21 Panchkula, KVM Senior Secondary School Raipur Rani, Motiram Arya Modern Public School Sector 7, St. Soldier Devine Public School Sector 16, Sutlej Public School Sector 4, Sant Vivekananda Millennium School Pinjore, Da Gurukul Sector 20, Manav Mangal School Sector 11, Jainendra Public School Sector 1, Samford Futuristic School Pinjore, Hansraj Public School Sector 6 and Bhavan Vidyalaya Sector 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!