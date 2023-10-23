Panchkula: 35-year-old succumbs to his hit-and-run injuries

After battling for life for 13 days, a 35-year-old man of Himachal Pradesh succumbed to his injuries sustained in a hit-and-run accident in Panchkula on October 8.

The deceased, Kundan Lal of Kandaghat, worked as a helper with a Mahindra pickup driver in Panchkula. (Getty image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased, Kundan Lal of Kandaghat, worked as a helper with a Mahindra pickup driver in Panchkula. Injured Kundan, bleeding profusely, was admitted to a government hospital in Kalka from where he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Complainant Sandeep of Kandaghat, who works as a driver in Mahindra pick up, told the police that on October 8, he and Kundan were on their way to Ambala from Chail. When they reached Tipra Kundan in Kalka at 7 pm, he stopped his vehicle on the road side and Kundan Lal stepped out to get water. As he was crossing the road, a motorcycle came from Parwanoo side and hit Kundan. The motorcyclist sped away after accident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under Sections 279 and 304 A of the Indian Penal Code was registered in Kalka.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!