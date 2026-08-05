Panchkula: 5-crore tender floated to complete work at multi-featured Sector-24 park

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has floated a ₹5 crore tender for the remaining horticulture and landscaping works at the under-construction multi-featured park in Sector 24, Panchkula, giving fresh momentum to the long-delayed project.

With the latest tender, officials expect the park to be completed either by the end of this year or before March 2027, depending on the pace of execution. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to the tender, the work includes installation of a gazebo bridge, canopy, waterfall for the topiary Jungle Book theme, landscaped sections around the waterfall, a water pond for the vertical garden, benches, stone statues, solar trees, a foot reflexology path, Garden of Five Senses, vertical wall gardens, FRP decorative installations, children’s play equipment, an open-air gym, topiary figures, metal installations, a pop-up sprinkler system, and plantation of various trees, shrubs and potted plants.

The successful agency will be required to complete the work within five months. Online bids have been invited till August 6.

Last month, HSVP also floated a separate ₹65.6 lakh tender for the construction of internal roads and parking, painting of boundary walls and grills, and laying chequered tiles on footpaths within the park.

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{{^usCountry}} The project has gained pace after missing three completion deadlines and following chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s directions to probe the utilisation of nearly ₹22 crore spent so far on the ₹35 crore project. With the latest tender, officials expect the park to be completed either by the end of this year or before March 2027, depending on the pace of execution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project has gained pace after missing three completion deadlines and following chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s directions to probe the utilisation of nearly ₹22 crore spent so far on the ₹35 crore project. With the latest tender, officials expect the park to be completed either by the end of this year or before March 2027, depending on the pace of execution. {{/usCountry}}

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