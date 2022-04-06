Panchkula: 5 robbers open fire, snatch trader’s car

Five masked men fired a shot in the air and robbed a businessman of his car at Sultanpur village, near the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway, on Monday night.

The victim, Happy Singh, runs an electronics shop in Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh, and lives in Chandimandir.

Singh told the police that on Monday night he was headed to the bus stop at Sultanpur village, Panchkula, to drop his friend, who needed to catch a bus to Gharoli village in Ambala.

While they were waiting for the bus outside his Maruti Vitara Brezza car, a white Mahindra XUV 700 stopped in front of them.

Five masked men stepped out of the SUV, with one pointing a pistol at them and demanding his car keys.

As he hesitated, the accused fired a shot in the air. Fearing harm, Singh handed over the keys to the accused. The robbers also snatched their mobile phones before fleeing in the Brezza and XUV 700 towards Shahzadpur, Singh alleged.

Acting on his complaint, police registered a case under Section 395 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Chandimandir police station.

2 cars broken into, valuables stolen in Chandigarh

Two cars were broken into and valuables were stolen in different parts of the city on Monday.

One Jagmohan Singh Virk of Chahar Majra village, Mohali, told the police that had left his Innova car with his driver in the parking outside Aroma Hotel in Sector 22 on Monday afternoon. He said that an unknown person approached the driver and told him some money had fallen outside. As the driver stepped out, another person stole a laptop and ₹2,000 from the car.

A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 17 police station. Police said that they are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.

In another incident, one Tejinder Sethi of Sector 2 told police that someone broke into his Ertiga SUV while it was parked near the SBI Office in Sector 8 on Monday and stole a laptop, seal and stamp, two cheque books, two mobile phones, and around 6-7 pen drives. A case was registered at the Sector 3 police station.