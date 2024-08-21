Panchkula: 54-yr-old contractor loses 2.17 lakh in cyber fraud

A 54-year-old contractor with military engineering services was duped of ₹2.17 lakh by cyber criminals in name of supplying cement at concessional rates. The fraudsters asked the victim, a Panchkula resident, to pay an advance for the cement order he placed. (Shutterstock)

Panchkula has seen 84 cyber fraud cases this year of which 12 cases has been registered month alone.

In his complaint, Rajinder, 54, of sector 27, Panchkula, told the police that he works as contractor with military engineering services (MES). He said that on August 4, at about 3.45 pm he received a call on his mobile phone and the caller identified himself as the area manager of a cement company and he said that he can provide him non trade cement at lower price. The caller asked Rajinder to send details as well as work order on Whatsapp, which he did.

The fraudsters then sent him a quotation in name of the cement and asked him to deposit ₹2.17 lakh (as advance) and shared the details of the account. After sending money he tried to contact the caller regrading the cement delivery but the phone was unresponsive. Rajinder then talked to the company and was informed that they do not charge in advance.

A case under Sections 316(2),318(4),338,336(3),340(2) of BNS was registered in cyber crime police station Sector 12, Panchkula.