Panchkula: 550 EVMs selected during randomisation

As many as 550 electronic voting machines (EVMs), including reserve machines, were selected during the first round of randomisation for the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) elections at the mini secretariat on Wednesday. As many as 204 polling stations have been established across 20 wards. (HT File)

District election officer (DEO) Satpal Sharma said ₹30 lakh has been fixed as the maximum expenditure limit for candidates contesting the mayor’s post, while those aspiring for councillor positions can spend up to ₹7.50 lakh. All candidates are required to get their expenditure registers inspected on May 1, 4 and 7, he said.

As many as 204 polling stations have been established across 20 wards. Each polling station will be equipped with two EVMs—one for the mayoral election and another for the councillor election.

According to Sharma, candidates must submit a detailed account of their election expenses to his office within one month from the date of vote counting.

Urging compliance with the model code of conduct, the DEO emphasised that prior permission is mandatory for organising election meetings and rallies.