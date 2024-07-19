Panchkula advisory committee, vision society yet to make a difference

Launched amid much fanfare, advisory committee and subsequently the Panchkula Vision Society, failed to make any difference on the ground. Launched amid much fanfare, advisory committee and subsequently the Panchkula Vision Society, failed to make any difference on the ground. (HT Photo)

Along the lines of Chandigarh administration, a 32-member development advisory committee, comprising of prominent residents from different walks of life, was set up for Panchkula district in November 2019 with an aim to revive beautification as well as development works in the town.

At that time, Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said through this committee, reviews of people would reach the government.

He said the committee members would give him suggestions on mainly six areas, cleanliness, education, health, sports, industry and law and order. There would be a sub-committee comprising four to five persons from different fields, he had said, meetings of which would be held after every two months and the committee would submit its reports to him directly. After holding discussions with the district administration and MC officials, he would try to implement the same.

The first meeting of the 32-member development advisory committee of Panchkula was held in January 2020 in which the members raised the issue of stray cattle menace and ways to resolve it. It was here that the MLA had said that meeting of advisory committee should be held after every 15 days.

Another meeting was held in November 2021 where discussions were held at length to make the city free of encroachments, slums, stray cattle, stray dogs, drugs, pollution and plastic with public support but these goals still remain to be achieved.

Even after a year proposal yet to take shape

Subsequently, in May 2023, Panchkula Vision Society (PVS) was constituted but it too could not make a difference.

At the launch of PVS, Gupta had said after three years of the advisory committee, on the suggestion of the sub-committee of the advisory committee and consisting of senior-most officers and citizens, the PVS was formed to chalk out different strategies to give Panchkula a distinct identity in the country.

In its maiden meeting in May 2023, PVS had suggested that Panchkula should have a logo of its own to give the city a distinct identity like Chandigarh. But this suggestion is yet to take shape.

“The meetings are being held and suggestions are taken regarding betterment of the city. We will soon be calling the meeting of the advisory committee and ensure that action is taken on their suggestions,” said Gupta.

The society had identified five key thrust areas to make the city delightful, prosperous and to develop it into a hub for youth and elderly, music and culture, garden tourism, sports and wellness, and innovation and start-ups.