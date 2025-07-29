Panchkula: Artist Shiv Singh’s 86-yr-old widow alleges harassment by neighbours, moves HC

Alleging continued harassment by neighbours on the second-floor of her residence despite an FIR lodged against them in April this year, Gisela Singh, the 86-year-old widow of renowned artist Shiv Singh, has moved a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking directions to the police to take action against the couple. Gisela Singh (HT Photo)

The complainant had moved into the property, a ground floor apartment in Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 6, with her son, aged 50, in December 2023. Her husband, Shiv Singh, an acclaimed Indian sculptor, painter, and designer, and one of the founder members of Loose Group of artists and the Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi, had passed away in 2015.

The complainant alleged that the couple living on the second floor had illegally constructed on the common rooftop, diverting their bathroom sewage into storm water pipes, causing an “unbearable stink” on her property.

She further alleged that her family is unable to set up a gallery in Shiv Singh’s memory in the basement due to the couple’s harassment. Due to this, Shiv Singh’s artwork has remained packed in boxes for a year-and-a-half. Gisela further says she is unable to walk freely outside the house as she feels threatened by the couple.

Alleges verbal abuse, littering by couple

Gisela says the couple’s acts of harassment include verbal abuse, throwing children’s used diapers in verandah daily, throwing eggs on her car’s windscreen, blocking her entry and exit by parking vehicles in front of her gate and placing a child’s toy car in front of her main door, iIllegally using her water connection to wash their cars.

Despite an FIR being registered on April 23 against them under Section 126(3) (wrongful restrain), 324(3) (mischief), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following her initial HC petition this year, Gisela claims the harassment has continued. She alleges the couple habitually cuts off her water supply, spills water onto her floor, and prevents her repairmen from accessing the rooftop to fix AC compressors or water tank leakages. All these incidents, she says, are recorded on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed by them.

When contacted, Sahil Garg, the accused in the FIR and owner of the second floor, said he had no issue with the ground floor owner and that they have filed false complaints against him and his wife. He added, “We have never even spoken to them.”

Gisela states that her complaints to the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Panchkula sub-divisional magistrate, and police authorities have been met with “total apathy”, with some authorities reportedly refusing to even register her complaints.

Her fresh petition, filed through counsel Sameer Sachdev, names the state of Haryana, top police officials, the SDM, HSVP officers, and the second-floor residents, Sahil Garg and his wife, as respondents. She seeks directives for prompt action on her complaints from April, May, and June, and an interim order to prevent the couple from deliberately causing water seepage and to ensure her and her repairmen’s access to the rooftop.

The house in Sector-6 is divided into independently registered floors. Gisela owns the basement and ground floor. The first floor is occupied by a retired army officer and his wife. The army man is bedridden and his wife had also filed a police complaint against Garg, citing his rude behavior, refusal to allow workers on the roof for repairs, blocking her main entrance, and non-payment of water and lift electricity bills.

Previous HC proceedings

In a case filed earlier this year, the HC had directed the Panchkula police commissioner to file an affidavit and the estate officer, HSVP, to inspect the property for illegal constructions. While an affidavit and report were filed, and an FIR registered, the case was dismissed as withdrawn on May 19, 2025, with HSVP stating that “appropriate orders will be passed as per law”.